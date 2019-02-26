



Law enforcement agencies working together in a multi-state drug investigation have identified and arrested the alleged leader of a drug smuggling operation.

The investigation revealed that James Martell Frazier, 33, of Cambridge, Md., was the organizer, supervisor, financier and manager.

Frazier had previously been identified as the largest illegal drug supplier in the area by officials.

He is currently being held in the Sussex Correctional Institution in Delaware on $809,000 bond.

Frazier obtained large quantities of drugs from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which were redistributed in communities throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

Frazier and his organization were responsible for distributing large amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

During the investigation, officials recovered more than 5,900 grams of suspected heroin, more than 1,100 grams of suspected cocaine, more than 450 grams of suspected methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and more than $97,900 of suspected drug-related cash.

Officials are now working with prosecutors on the pending indictments of potentially dozens of others associated with the operation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook