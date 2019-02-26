WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore jury has awarded around $2 million to a man who has permanent brain damage from being exposed to lead paint as a child.

The Daily Record reports a jury on Friday awarded 24-year-old Savon Johnson $1.1 million in economic damages and $1.1 million in non-economic damages, although the latter will be reduced to $515,000 under Maryland’s mandatory cap.

Johnson lived at a Baltimore home operated by City Homes in 1996. His lawyer, Robert J. Leonard, says Johnson’s blood lead level spiked to 15 micrograms per deciliter while living there. That’s considered a concern for lead poisoning. His mother testified the home had flaking and chipping paint.

Leonard says several cases against City Homes are scheduled for trial in 2019. Defense lawyers didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

