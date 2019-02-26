



Sally Ride has joined the National Aquarium in Baltimore, but not the scientist- the seal.

Sally the seal was originally found stranded on the shores of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware earlier in February.

The Aquarium said she was displaying signs of dehydration and a seal lice infestation. They took her to the Animal Care and Rescue Center, where their team completed a full work-up of diagnostic tests upon her arrival, including a physical exam and bloodwork.

The sweet seal is still in critical condition, but she is resting and being given nutrients through tube feedings and IV fluids.

The newest animal rescue patient is joining another female scientist nicknamed Marie Tharp, who is continuing to improve during her rehabilitation period at the Aquarium’s facility.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook