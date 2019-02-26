WJZ WEATHERWind Advisory In Effect
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Health Department, Dunkin Donuts, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s Health Department shut down a Mt. Vernon Dunkin’ Donuts after a citing a heavy rodent infestation.

The coffee and donuts shop at 840 Guilford Avenue was shut down Monday.

The Pizza Bolis at 5020 Sinclair Lane was also closed for a day for unsanitary conditions and inadequate refrigeration.

Hip Hop Fish and Chicken at 227 East Baltimore Street was also closed for a day for improper hand washing and multiple repeat violations.

To see a full list of food establishment closures, click here. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s