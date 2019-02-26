



Baltimore City’s Health Department shut down a Mt. Vernon Dunkin’ Donuts after a citing a heavy rodent infestation.

The coffee and donuts shop at 840 Guilford Avenue was shut down Monday.

The Pizza Bolis at 5020 Sinclair Lane was also closed for a day for unsanitary conditions and inadequate refrigeration.

Hip Hop Fish and Chicken at 227 East Baltimore Street was also closed for a day for improper hand washing and multiple repeat violations.

To see a full list of food establishment closures, click here.

