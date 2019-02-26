



Kids will soon be able to tap into their inner ninja in Ocean City, thanks to a new partnership.

The city, along with Woodward, a playground for progressive sports experiences and a POWDR company, announced the partnership that will bring Woodward WreckTangle to Ocean City, Md., opening late April until October.

The WreckTangle is a ninja obstacle course built for kids and adults and named after its rectangular shape, according to an Ocean City press release.

Participants can use the Wrecktangle app to compete with friends near and far, share videos of their run and track their individual ninja athlete progression.

“We are excited to bring Woodward WreckTangle to our community,” says Mayor Rick Meehan. “This is a great partnership, in that Ocean City and Woodward both aspire to deliver amazing experiences that bring people together, doing things they love with the ones they love.”

The course will have ten obstacles, designed to have participants work together and compete to be the fastest ninja in the game.

“WreckTangle is an extension of Woodward’s mission to empower and inspire youth through sports, community and culture,” says Chris Gunnarson, senior vice president of youth development for POWDR. “The WreckTangle is a fun way to experience what Woodward is all about and we are excited to bring WreckTangle to Ocean City this spring.”

The Woodward WreckTangle began in Colorado and has expanded to locations all over the country, including Vermont, Utah, Pennsylvania, California and even internationally in Mexico.

You can find more information about Woodward and the WreckTangle here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook