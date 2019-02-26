



Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in west Baltimore Tuesday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. officers received a shot spotter alert in the 1500 block of W. Baltimore Street.

Shortly after, they received a call for a shooting at the same location.

When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his back,

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

Central District officers also received a call for a shooting victim who had walked into an area hospital.

A 45-year-old man had a graze wound to the head and told officers that he had been shot in the 1500 block of W. Baltimore Street.

Detectives are investigating this incident and have learned that robbery was a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call officials at 410-396-2221.

