



A company is voluntarily recalling bags of green beans and butternut squash sold at Southeast Walmarts after concerns about listeria.

Southern Specialties, Inc. of Pompano Beach, Florida is recalling the Marketside brand of those vegetables because they may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Most of the contaminated product was retrieved before it was sent to Walmart’s distribution centers, but some product shipped on February 17 may have reached select stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

None of the products have tested positive for listeria.

Consumers can use the following information to determine if they have the recalled product. Anyone who has the recalled product should not consume it and either destroy it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

The following bags were recalled:

Marketside Bagged Green Beans, 32oz. (2 LB) 907g

UPC: 681131457385

Use by date: March 9, 2019

Lot codes: 83931-123 or 83939-124

Marketside Bagged Green Beans, 12 oz. (340g)

UPC: 681131328869

Use by date: March 8, 2019

Lot codes: 83928-628 or 83932-123

Marketside Bagged Butternut Squash, 16oz. (1 LB) 454g

UPC: 681131122351

Use by date: March 6, 2019

Lot codes; 83940-319 or 83940-139

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact the company at 1-954-876-2453 or visit www.southernspecialties.com. We will return calls within 24 hours.

You can also go to the FDA’s page on the recall.

