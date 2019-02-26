



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a single meeting, school board members walked back their decision not to arm school resource officers and have now voted to support a bill that could drop the restrictions on when and where school police are allowed to carry their guns.

In an 8-2 vote Tuesday night, the Baltimore School Board reversed its decision on arming school resource officers, following hours of scattered testimony inside a packed board meeting.

Right now, the policy orders that school officers’ guns go under lock and key before the first bell.

Representatives from the Parent and Community Advisory Board. argued that is where they should stay.

“We hope you stand firm,” said Joseph Kane, with the Parent and Community Advisory Board.

High school student Jonathan Gray said he is disappointed by the outcome.

Tuesday’s meeting delivered the latest twist in what’s been a month-long rollercoaster of controversy surrounding the school security.

In late January, the school board decided unanimously not to support a similar bill that could have armed school police.

But gunfire inside a West Baltimore high school jump-started the discussion again.

On February 8, a convicted felon walked into Frederick Douglass High School.

Court documents said 25-year-old Neil Davis came to the campus seeking revenge on a staff member for disciplining his sister, who is a student at the school.

He is now accused of shooting assistant basketball coach Michael Marks twice.

A brush with tragedy that put the topic back on the table.

The State delegate who sponsored the original bill is also behind this new proposed legislation. She withdrew the last version because of the lack of support in Baltimore schools. This vote was step one, and now it will go to the general assembly.

“We can’t stand idly back and let these criminals and individuals take over our schools,” said Jimmy Gittings, President of the City School Administrators Association. “You have the ability and the foresight to stop this,”

“Thankfully we get a second chance at this. Let’s get it right,” said Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, President of City Schools Police Union.

The school board’s vote effectively kills HB131, which would have overturned a previous prohibition on school police officers carrying guns in schools.

