



Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they said stabbed a man late Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 400 block of West Lombard St. at 11:10 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

There, they found a 50-year-old man with a stab wound to his body.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe that the man was walking along West Lombard St. when he was approached by an unknown suspect who stabbed the man and then left the area.

Stabbing Suspect 1 Stabbing Suspect Photo Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

Stabbing Suspect 2 Stabbing Suspect Photo Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

There is no known motive at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call (410) 396-2400

