



A 50-year-old man is reportedly traumatically injured after a tree was cut and fell on him, officials said.

It happened in the 100 block of Gorsuch Garth Road in Bel Air Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. A commercial tree company was working on location when the employee was injured.

Bel Air and Fallston Fire Company’s responded and the man is in grave condition.

This story is developing.

