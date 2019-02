Overnight we will see a bit of a chilly breeze under partly cloudy skies and a low of around 26 degrees, with the normal low usually around 28 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a chillier day with a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 42 degrees, with the normal temperature being 47 degrees.

Going into the weekend starting Thursday will give way to clouds with a high of 49 degrees. Later on Thursday night there’s a period of rain and wet snow possibly going into Thursday morning.

Saturday brings us cloudy but milder weather and another shot of some rain later. The high will near 50 degrees!

Sunday gets colder as we get some breezy air with a high of 42 degrees and a low of 22 degrees.

Happy March on Monday!

