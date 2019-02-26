Hi Everyone!

OK yesterday’s wind was bad news. I do not think it is a stretch to say that was violent weather. Guaranteed every tree in the Mid-Atlantic got pruned. Guarantee. (Heck the evidence is laying around everywhere.) Other than tropical events you just do not see wind of that magnitude over such a large area. All in the past now, and we move forward to a couple of fairly calm but cool days. By cool I mean departure from normal with now is 48°. Today 45°, 42° on Wednesday. A few degrees off normal but not too bad.

Frankly as we begin to close out February, weather wise, there is not that much to discuss. And in Winter lack of discussion is saying a lot. And with that…..for today, simply time to say “Bye!”

MB