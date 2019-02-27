



While many people can’t wait to open gifts on their birthday- one girl in Allegany County decided to use her special day to give back.

Instead of asking for birthday gifts- she collected donations for animals.

Meet Kendall Egros. She collected donations for her local animal shelter.

The shelter posted the photo of Kendall on their Facebook page and thanked her for all the fur babies she helped.

