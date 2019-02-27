  • WJZ 13On Air

ABINGDON, MD. (WJZ) — An Abingdon man is charged after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation found evidence that supported charges of distributing and possessing child pornography.

51-year-old Thomas Dewey is charged with one count of child porn distribution and one count of possession of child pornography.

Investigators received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Dewey buying and selling items online appearing to be child exploitative in nature, which led to a search and seizure warrant at Dewey’s home.

Once in his home, investigators found items on personal electronics that had large amounts of child pornography and evidence of distribution of child pornography.

Dewey admitted to possession of the child pornography.

