



Dockless technology, also known as the electric bike and scooters you have seen around the city, are here to stay, well at least until April 30th, 2019.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau announced Wednesday the existing dockless vehicle pilot program will be extended with the addition of two new vendors, Skip and Jump.

The program was originally scheduled to conclude at the end of February, but after positive feedback and evaluation, they have decided to prolong the program and discuss a bill to make the program permanent during the extension.

The extension of the pilot program is based on a variety of factors, including a safety study performed by the Baltimore City Health Department and widespread usage of the dockless vehicles.

“The Department of Transportation’s preliminary assessment of its dockless vehicle program shows that dockless technology is providing effective alternative transportation options for citizens in Baltimore City,” said Director Pourciau.

“These bike and scooter share systems which operate without any physical stations have expanded transportation access for residents and visitors throughout the city, and help us to meet our goal of providing more efficient and sustainable transportation options for everyone.”

Since its launch, DOT has been evaluating the safety, usage, and public perception of this initiative under the guidance of the Dockless Vehicle Committee. Data reviews indicate a successful start to the program, and a full evaluation of this initiative will be released in the coming weeks.

A recent survey of over 5,000 people conducted by DOT also indicated that 81 percent are in favor of this new initiative, which they said provides more efficient and sustainable transportation options.

“Extending the pilot program, and adding new operators, is a strong statement of support from the City for creative solutions to our transit challenges,” said Jon Laria, Chair of the Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Commission. “I’m optimistic we’ll have good legislation in place this spring, which will allow us to further expand our fleet of dockless bikes and scooters.”

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty. Follow @Annaleeflaher19 on Twitter