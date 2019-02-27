



A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect after a body was found covered by a tarp Monday afternoon near a bus stop in Montgomery County.

Police got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a deceased individual behind a bus stop on the southbound side of 10000 block Old Georgetown Road. The caller described the body as being covered by a tarp or some type of bag.

Police have released pictures of the victim’s tattoos and clothing in hopes of identifying him. He is described as a 20 to 30-year-old Hispanic man.

He has a tattoo on his left thumb that says “Delacruz” and a cross under his right eye and another on his upper left arm.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the body of a man of no known age. The body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner where the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Detectives believe that the homicide took place at a different location than where the body was found.

the investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

