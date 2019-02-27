



A Cecil County man was arrested early Wednesday morning for charges of child pornography.

Christopher Murray Jr., 19, of Elkton, Md., was charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography.



Courtesy: Maryland State Police

Just before 6:30 a.m., police served a search warrant at his home, and after a review of Murray’s electronic devices, they found multiple child pornography files.

Murray was arrested without incident after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation found evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook