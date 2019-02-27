  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cecil County, Child Pornography Arrest, Elkton, Local TV


ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County man was arrested early Wednesday morning for charges of child pornography.

Christopher Murray Jr., 19, of Elkton, Md., was charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography.


Courtesy: Maryland State Police

Just before 6:30 a.m., police served a search warrant at his home, and after a review of Murray’s electronic devices, they found multiple child pornography files.

Murray was arrested without incident after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation found evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s