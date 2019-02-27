



The director o the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the current dockless vehicle pilot program will continue through to the end of April.

Director Michele Pourciau also announced that the program, originally scheduled to end at the end of Feb., would include two new vendors as well.

Members of the City Council will consider a bill to make the program permanent after positive feedback and evaluation.

A recent survey of over 5,000 people conducted by the DOT indicated that 81 percent of people are in favor of the new initiative.

Skip and Jump will be partnering with the DOT to provide residents and visitors expanded transportation sharing choices in the city, which will allow for officials to better gauge the market for dockless vehicles in the upcoming warmer seasons.

