



Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area.

Officials say the body was found in the 1000 block of Whistler Avenue. Police said he appeared to have trauma to his body.

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information should call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

