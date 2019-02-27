Filed Under:Baltimore County Murder, Baltimore County Police Department, Murder, Perry Hall


PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A man was found shot to death inside his car in Perry Hall, according to Baltimore County Police.

The shooting happened on Hickory Falls Way at Hickoryhurst Drive around 11:56 p.m. Tuesday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

