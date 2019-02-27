Comments
PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A man was found shot to death inside his car in Perry Hall, according to Baltimore County Police.
The shooting happened on Hickory Falls Way at Hickoryhurst Drive around 11:56 p.m. Tuesday.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information should contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
