ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to raise Maryland’s minimum wage has advanced in the House of Delegates.

The House gave the bill preliminary approval on Wednesday. Delegates may vote on the legislation this week. The measure would then go to the Senate.

The measure would raise the minimum wage from $10.10 to $15 in increments by 2025.

It would first rise to $11 at the start of next year. It would then go up 75 cents each year to $14 in 2024, before reaching $15 in 2025.

The House also has cut out a provision that would have automatically increased the minimum wage to keep up with inflation.

Democrats who control the General Assembly have made the measure a priority for this legislative session.

