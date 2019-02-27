



Baltimore City’s Health Department shut down a Mt. Vernon Dunkin’ Donuts Monday after citing a heavy rodent infestation. The location has since been reopened.

The coffee and donuts shop at 840 Guilford Avenue was shut down Monday.

Dunkin’ Donuts released a statement about the shop closing:

“The health and safety of customers is our top priority. We have stringent food safety and quality standards that we require all franchisees to comply with, and we take great pride in the food and beverages served to our guests every day. The franchisee who independently owns and operates the location has corrected all of the issues addressed during the inspection. We also immediately sent one of our certified operations managers to meet with the franchisee, inspect the store, and ensure that all appropriate Dunkin’ food safety guidelines are followed.”

The Pizza Bolis at 5020 Sinclair Lane was also closed for a day for unsanitary conditions and inadequate refrigeration.

Hip Hop Fish and Chicken at 227 East Baltimore Street was also closed for a day for improper hand washing and multiple repeat violations.

