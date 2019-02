#BCoPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 400 blk of Avondale Rd in Dundalk tonight. A male victim suffered at least one gunshot wound but is expected to survive. Witnesses/anyone with info should contact police at 410-307-2020. Initial details: https://t.co/rDZ7NEIc7L ^JzP — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 28, 2019

One man was hospitalized following a shooting in Dundalk Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of Avondale Road around 6:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit at 410-307-2020.

