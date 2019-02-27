



One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in east Baltimore, according to police.

At around 7:55 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of North Durham Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment.

The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after he arrived.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook