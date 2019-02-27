Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Crime, Local TV, North Monroe Street, Shooting, Syndicated, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead following a shooting in west Baltimore Wednesday night, according to police.

At around 8:51 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of North Monroe Street to investigate a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

A medic was called to the scene and transported the victim to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Medical Center for treatment.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Homicide detectives are now investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

