



Horse Racing may be the sport of kings but for Baltimore, when it comes to the Preakness, Pimlico isn’t in great shape.

In fact, the Canadian company that owns it says that the track is in awful shape.

“We’ve had engineers come in and say you can’t build sky suites. Structurally, you can’t do anything,” said Stronach Group CEO, Tim Ritvo “The building has lived its lifespan and you need a new building if you’re going to stay here in Baltimore.”

And according to Ritvo, the company can’t afford it.

“What we could do here for $424 million, we do for a lot less there. $100 million,” he said.

“There” is the Laurel Race Course, which the company also owns, and it has been spending in Baltimore, including state funds from slot machines since 2013, $22.5 million, while only $6 million has been spent on Pimlico.

Meaning Laurel received 87 percent of the state funds.

In a statement last week, mayor Catherine Pugh wrote: “The Stronach Family simply told us repeatedly no horse racing at Pimlico and we won’t invest a dollar.”

Ritvo stated that they can’t invest that money.

“It can’t come from us,” he said. “because we’re heavily investing in Laurel. We’re invested in what’s in the best interest of Maryland and year-round racing, not just one day and the one big race.”

Pimlico’s manager said that the Preakness will run in Baltimore this year and next but that there are no long-range guarantees.

“We want them to come back to the table but at the same time we will fight this with every fiber of our being,” said Pugh. “Because the Preakness belongs to Baltimore.”

The future of what Mayor Pugh has called Baltimore’s Superbowl remains uncertain.

