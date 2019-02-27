Filed Under:Baltimore Syndicated, Local TV, Local Weather, Maryland Weather, Snow, Talkers, Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is expected to see snowfall Thursday night into Friday morning.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the latest models.

The National Weather Service said that 1-2 inches of snow can be expected to fall throughout the state.

Here’s a timeline of when snow is expected:

THURSDAY, mainly after 1 a.m.: Snow is likely. 1-2 inches is expected to accumulate. Temperatures will stay around 31 degrees.

FRIDAY: mainly before 10 a.m.: Snow is likely to continue, but will transition into rain. Temperatures will be in the mid-40’s.

The weather team will continue to track the snow headed our way. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

