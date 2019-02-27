



It’s the end of February, and March is right ahead of us, but winter isn’t done just yet.

With three weeks left of winter, we have a few more chances of wintery precipitation coming our way.

The first will likely come later Thursday night and Friday morning.

Snow and a mix, or some snow and sleet and even rain will likely develop which may produce as much as 1-2 inches of snow across parts of the area, making for a slow commute on Friday morning.

It will clear out later in the day before another system may bring some rain showers on Saturday, along with milder temperatures.

By Sunday, colder air and another risk of some nighttime snow into Monday could be possible.

March then comes in like a kitten, not a lamb, but with some winter too! Bob Turk

