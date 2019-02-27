



In the Winter one cable weather channel has been giving Winter Storms names. Been doing this for a while. The National Weather Service does not. We follow their lead. And so it goes. But we are giving an impulse passing by just to our North, this day, a name. The clipper is going West to East through Pennsylvania and following I-90. Hence the I-90 Clipper.

The government does name Hurricanes as we know, all too well here in the Mid-Atlantic. In Winter not. But many regions have names for outbursts of Winter weather. Like in Lake Tahoe they call waves of snowstorms from off shore, “The Pineapple Express” as these impulses start out near the 50th state. Mariners sailing the trade routes of the Atlantic call big wind storms out of the North, “The Nantucket Sleigh ride.” My opinion is this; Is it time to name BIG winter events? Storms that effect millions instead of saying, “Yet another storm is crossing the country.”?

A private weather channel does not dictate policy but an idea from said TV outlet isn’t unwelcomed. What do you think? Hit us up in the comment section.

Meanwhile I am glad we have missed the I-90 Clipper.

MB!

