



A woman was found shot to death inside her car in Perry Hall, according to Baltimore County Police.

The shooting happened on Hickory Falls Way at Hickoryhurst Drive around 11:56 p.m. Tuesday.

#BREAKING: man found shot to death inside his car in Perry Hall just before midnight on Tuesday. #WJZ @WJZ #BaltimoreCounty pic.twitter.com/yIhDIgwzQE — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) February 27, 2019

The woman, previously identified as a man by Baltimore police, has been identified as Taylor India Webb of the 4600 block of Marble Hall Road.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

