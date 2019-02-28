



A 21-year-old woman is dead after she was shot in the head Wednesday night in Baltimore.

Police said officers responded to the 300 block of East 22nd Street around 9:34 p.m. for a Shot Spotter alert.

Officers found the scene but no victims.

They then received a report of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.

They found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was immediately taken into surgery, but died.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook