



Baltimore County police officers are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman from Randallstown.

Lynette James-Howlett, 42, from Bannock Court, Randallstown, was last seen around 8 p.m on Wednesday.

Police said she may be in emotional crisis.

Police said she was last seen wearing the floral dress pictured here with a pink jacket, and she may be driving a 2013 blue Ford Explorer with a Maryland license plate 3CV587.

Police urge the public if they have seen or have information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or #BCoPD pc2 410-887-1340.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook