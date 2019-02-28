  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police are investigating after a man said he was attacked by a neighbor early Monday morning.

The victim told police he was in a pick up truck getting dropped off when a man struck the truck with a metal baseball bat. The suspect then allegedly began hitting the victim several times on his arms and head. The victim managed to run away and call authorities.

He told police he recognized his attacker from the neighborhood but did not know his name.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said his arm was broken in two places and he had a large cut on his head as a result of the attack.

The suspect was identified by authorities as Jesse Smith, 49. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, possessing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure and destruction of property.

Smith was held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

