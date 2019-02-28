



On the final day of Black History Month, something special happened at a northeast Baltimore school.

The Living Wax Museum was held at Leith Walk Elementary and Middle School, and spawned from the brain of a fourth-grade teacher.

“We’ve been doing it for four years,” said teacher Chenelle Joyner. “Students get to dress up like notable African-Americans for Black History Month. They’re so excited to learn about people they’ve never heard of as well as some people they’re familiar with.”

Fourth-grader Kaleah Smith was famed opera singer Marian Anderson. Her mother

“I think it’s amazing,” she said. “I think it’s an awesome opportunity for the children to learn and just to be involved in Black History Month and just to see them excited about their culture.”

More than 100 fourth graders at Leith Walk are participating. The students have spent the last month researching and preparing for the day.

Fourth-grader Sheldon Smith went as filmmaker Spike Lee.

“He’s an actor, producer, and writer. It’s fun,” said Smith. “It took me a week to do my project and I got my clothes yesterday.”

Hundreds of other Leith Walk students, grades pre-k through 5, get to walk through the museum and ask about the different figures.

“It’s history and reading all in one,” said Joyner. “It’s the last day of Black History Month so we thought it would be the perfect day to put on a show. There’s a lot of hard work involved.”

Among the notables seen at the museum Thursday were Rosa Parks, Catherine Pugh, Beyonce, and people from all walks of life, including celebrities and those from the world of politics.

