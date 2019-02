Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is reportedly headed to Philadelphia, sources said Thursday.

According to reports from MLB Network, Harper will be joining the Philadelphia Phillies next season with a $330 million deal for 13 years, a new record.

Bryce Harper’s deal with the Phillies will be for 13 years and $330M, league sources tell ESPN. It will not include any opt-outs. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019

