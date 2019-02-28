  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Capital Gazette, Capital Gazette shooting, Capital Gazette Shooting Trial, Jarrod Ramos


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing five people at the Capital Gazette newsroom will have a chance to ask for more details about the charges against their client in a court hearing.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Annapolis.

A trial is set for June for 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos. His attorneys are weighing the possibility of changing his plea to not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. A judge has given his lawyers until March 15 to file the plea.

Letters that threatened the newsroom and were signed with Ramos’ name were received by area judges and an attorney in the days following the attack.

Ramos has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Ann Smith and Wendi Winters.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s