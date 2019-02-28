  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Kayaking accident, Local TV, Talkers, West Virginia


DRYFORK, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a Maryland woman who died in a kayaking accident in northern West Virginia.

News outlets report the accident occurred Sunday on Red Creek in Tucker County when the woman’s kayak hit a partially submerged tree and turned over.

Her body was recovered downstream.

The Division of Natural Resources identified her as 56-year-old Nancy Kell of Hagerstown, Maryland.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s