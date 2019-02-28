  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Harford County Sheriff's Office, K9, Local TV, Maryland, Police K9


HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to one of their retired K9s Monday night.

Bruno died Monday night at 14-years-old, the department announced Thursday afternoon.


Courtesy: Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruno was assigned to patrol, police said, and was the K9 partner of Senior Deputy John “Marty” Hoppa.

He served from 2006-2013.

