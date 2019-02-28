Filed Under:Auto Recall, Business, Car Recall, Consumer News, Hyundai, Kia, Kia Soul, Sportage


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than half a million vehicles for potential engine failures and fires.

The vehicles are being added to a recall from 2015.

The impacted vehicles include Kia Soul from 2012 to 2016, Tucson from 2011 to 2013 and Sportage from 2011 to 2012.

Letters will be sent out to owners of affected vehicles starting next month.

