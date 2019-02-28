  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — Doctors at Johns Hopkins University hope to raise awareness and funds for research following famed guitarist Peter Frampton’s announcement that he has a rare muscular disease.

Frampton’s physician, Lisa Christopher-Stine, is the director of the Johns Hopkins Myositis Center. She tells The Baltimore Sun that she and Frampton spoke years ago about potentially becoming a voice for inclusion body myositis. Because the disease is rare, it’s difficult to generate funding.

The disease causes weakness in the legs, forearms, and fingers. Its cause is still unknown. As it will eventually prevent Frampton from playing guitar, the 68-year-old is embarking on a farewell tour this summer.

He’s also launched a fund at Hopkins to which he’ll donate $1 per ticket sold.
Hopkins is also participating in two clinical trials for possible treatments.

