



Hold on, the Jonas Brothers are back.

Well, almost. We have to wait just a little bit longer, until midnight actually.

After six years since their split, the popular mid-2000s boy band announced they’re dropping a new single, “Sucker”, at midnight Friday.

Not only that, they are fully committing to the bit, posting an updated version of their famous “How the tables have turned,” video:

Just for you guys 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IaYohmXMBv — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) February 28, 2019

The trio, who opened the floodgates for a new era of pop music, with three consecutive number one albums and a Grammy Award nomination for “Best New Artist”, has not released any new music in six years, and it seemed that the band may never get back together.

But, they tweeted out an official announcement Thursday morning, along with a video promoting their “Jonas Brothers Week” where they’ll be hosting James Corden’s late night show “The Late Late Show” starting Monday.

The band will take over the week of March 4-7, and tell Corden the full story of their reunion.

Throughout the week, they’ll take part in sketches, songs and various Late Late Show segments, including a brand new “Carpool Karaoke”, a Corden staple, plus the world premiere musical performance of their new single.

There was a sense of nostalgia in the Twitter air Thursday morning as now 20 and 30 something-aged fans who loved him took to Twitter to express their excitement couldn’t wait to feel the Jonas Brother’s love bug again.

jonas fans now in their 20s pretending to keeping it cool with all the jonas brothers news and failing big time pic.twitter.com/acHcejU8iz — ila🌸🌴 (@captswanpromise) February 28, 2019

Me: remember when I was young and I loved the Jonas Brothers. Haha what a time, glad that's over and behind me *Jonas Brothers announce a comeback* Me: pic.twitter.com/LlA5q4sOta — Trish🐠 (@trishfish13) February 28, 2019

i mean it when i say the #jonasbrothers were the music in the 2010 me 🤧 pic.twitter.com/iijErr0gTM — irene (@harryftirene) February 28, 2019

Who didn’t cover their wall with a collage of Joe, Nick and Kevin’s faces?

Me at 24: Engaged, in Grad school, trying to be an adult, living life in peace. Jonas Brothers: “We’re back!!!!!!” Me: 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/k0j43cTOBG — Raygn Geiger (@Mari_Raygn) February 28, 2019

One Twitter fan joked that it took all the brothers to get married and need more money to get the band back together.

It took the Jonas brothers all getting married to get back together.

Married life ain’t cheap y’all. #truth — TONIA L.CLARK (@whynotmomdotcom) February 28, 2019

One of the most notable takeaways from their release poster that got some attention- Nick has replaced Joe Jonas for the front and center spot, which definitely spurred some reaction.

nick front and center on the new Jonas brothers image for their reunion AS IT SHOULD BE — rita (@ariiannemartell) February 28, 2019

have we noticed that nick is the center man on the jonas brothers single cover as opposed to joe like WOW CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT MY MAN NICK JONAS GETTING WHAT HE DESERVEs — hannah (@hhoranhemmings) February 28, 2019

As Twitter stans often do, they immediately began to speculate how it could be possible that the Jonas Brothers could release new music before One Direction.

Jonas Brothers releasing new music before one direction is the biggest surprise of 2019 pic.twitter.com/9ccpBVMgdU — ✨✨ (@dreamyhseok) February 28, 2019

Guys the fact that the Jonas Brothers are coming back before One Direction is I’m- The simulation is glitching to the MAX — NoControlProjec (@NoControlProjec) February 28, 2019

But, with multiple members working on solo acts, including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, could we really expect that One Direction could beat the bonds of brotherhood?

