BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hold on, the Jonas Brothers are back.
Well, almost. We have to wait just a little bit longer, until midnight actually.
After six years since their split, the popular mid-2000s boy band announced they’re dropping a new single, “Sucker”, at midnight Friday.
Not only that, they are fully committing to the bit, posting an updated version of their famous “How the tables have turned,” video:
The trio, who opened the floodgates for a new era of pop music, with three consecutive number one albums and a Grammy Award nomination for “Best New Artist”, has not released any new music in six years, and it seemed that the band may never get back together.
But, they tweeted out an official announcement Thursday morning, along with a video promoting their “Jonas Brothers Week” where they’ll be hosting James Corden’s late night show “The Late Late Show” starting Monday.
The band will take over the week of March 4-7, and tell Corden the full story of their reunion.
Throughout the week, they’ll take part in sketches, songs and various Late Late Show segments, including a brand new “Carpool Karaoke”, a Corden staple, plus the world premiere musical performance of their new single.
There was a sense of nostalgia in the Twitter air Thursday morning as now 20 and 30 something-aged fans who loved him took to Twitter to express their excitement couldn’t wait to feel the Jonas Brother’s love bug again.
Who didn’t cover their wall with a collage of Joe, Nick and Kevin’s faces?
One Twitter fan joked that it took all the brothers to get married and need more money to get the band back together.
One of the most notable takeaways from their release poster that got some attention- Nick has replaced Joe Jonas for the front and center spot, which definitely spurred some reaction.
As Twitter stans often do, they immediately began to speculate how it could be possible that the Jonas Brothers could release new music before One Direction.
But, with multiple members working on solo acts, including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, could we really expect that One Direction could beat the bonds of brotherhood?
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook