



Former Orioles shortstop signed one of the biggest contracts in sports history last week.

Manny Machado signed a 10-year $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

Former Oriole Manny Machado Signed $300M, 10-Year Deal With Padres, Reports Say

But some Orioles fans are surprised this week after Machado slammed the team in a new interview with Sports Illustrated.

“The Dodgers last year, they showed me some love,” he told SI. “The Orioles drafted me. I did a lot for that community, I did a lot for the state, and they didn’t show me a little bit of love. It is what it is. But going over to L.A., L.A. giving up a lot of prospects for me, that kind of shows you what I meant to them, which is amazing.”

Fans weren’t impressed.

Where does manny Machado come off saying the #Orioles didn’t give him any love? He must have played in a different park than Camden yards these last years. Good luck to the Padres in dealing with his ungrateful behavior. #Padres #mlb — Brad Kauffman (@Kauffman126) February 28, 2019

Manny Machado apparently doesn’t understand how re-building works in sports. Just weird for him to throw shade at the @orioles for seemingly no reason. — A.J. Risser (@AJRisser941) February 27, 2019

Manny Machado has lost my respect. I, and all the other Orioles fans, showed him a lot of love. https://t.co/Td1a5mz5Q7 — Brandon Copeland (@BCope2015) February 27, 2019

The fact that Manny Machado said @Orioles and the community didnt show him love is complete BS. I cried when he got traded. He was one player a lot of us didnt want to see go. 😒 — 🥀 (@SherelleMontana) February 27, 2019

He talked about leaving the Orioles for LA and how that helped him sign with the Padres.

According to SI, Machado keeps a tally of signs of respect and disrespect, but said that isn’t what motivates him.

Machado talked about how he was being wined and dined by various teams, but that fans also hurled insults on Twitter then hounded him in public to join their team.

But once he’d finally gotten his $300 million deal he told SI he felt it meant more respect.

Machado Called ‘Dirty Player’ By Yelich After Benches Clear

He wasn’t a victim of all the media coverage, however. He played into it — following, then unfollowing the Yankees, posting then deleting an image of White Sox baby shoes.

When news broke of the Padres deal, Machado hadn’t taken his physical yet and the offer sheet hadn’t been signed.

But the Padres, who have not won a postseason series since 1998, were excited about the signing, too.

So were their fans.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano believes Machado was talking more about team management than the fans:

The context of the article indicates he was speaking of the franchise/management- not fans. He was speaking of the Orioles in comparison to the Dodgers who gave up a lot to get him- which flattered him. — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) February 27, 2019

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook