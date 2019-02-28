  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory was issued for most of Maryland as snow is expected Thursday night into Friday.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday.

Baltimore is expected to get snow and sleet, anywhere from two inches to four inches, according to the National Weather Service.

TIMELINE: Potential For Snow Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

Motorists should expect slippery road conditions Friday morning during rush hour and should take caution while driving.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking the storm.

Click here for the latest weather information.

Download WJZ’s Weather app to have the latest weather information at your fingertips.

