



A member of the violent “Murdaland Mafia Piru” Bloods gang plead guilty Wednesday to drug and racketeering charges.

According to 28-year-old Devon Dent’s plea agreement, he was a member of the MMP and took part in the gang’s affairs through a pattern of racketeering activities including murder, extortion, robbery, witness tampering and retaliation, money laundering, and drug distribution.

MMP is a subset of the Bloods gang that controlled the drug trade in large parts of northwest Baltimore and Baltimore County, including Forest Park, Windsor Mill, Gwynn Oak, Howard Park, Woodlawn, and Walbrook Junction.

RELATED: ‘Murdaland Mafia Piru’ Gang Member Given 30-Year Sentence On Drug Charges

Dent admitted that on Oct. 15, 2012, he was present when a co-defendant tried to murder a man by shooting him multiple times in the head and torso outside of Club Mirage in downtown Baltimore. The incident was captured on a closed-circuit television camera and showed Dent arriving at the club with four other MMP members.

One of the members filmed the victim with a tablet shortly before the shooting.

On Nov. 4, 2012, Dent had, with intent to distribute, roughly 12 grams of heroin, 21 grams of crack cocaine, and MMP paperwork. The paperwork detailed the history and structure of the gang, as well as certain rules of conduct, including that “retaliation is a must,” and that “co-operation with authorities that lead[s] to incriminating others” is punishable by death.

RELATED: Man Seen In Gang Music Videos Pleads Guilty To Charges, Admits To Two Murders

Dent was recorded on video distributing crack cocaine to an undercover officer in Gwynn Oak on April 15 and 22, 2015.

Twenty of the 26 defendants have pleaded guilty in the case, including Dent. The trial is scheduled to begin March 18, for the remaining defendants.

If the court accepts the plea agreement from Dent and the government, he will be sentenced to 10-15 years in prison.

No sentencing date has been scheduled yet.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook