The University of Maryland announced Thursday that Michael Bloomberg, entrepreneur and three-term mayor of New York City, will deliver the University’s commencement address on May 24.

“It is an honor to speak at the commencement of one of America’s top public universities – especially one that has been such a leader on sustainability and climate change,” said Bloomberg. “I have strong ties in Maryland and I look forward to addressing all the Terps on their big day.”

Bloomberg founded the start-up tech company, Bloomberg LP, in 1981. In 2001, he was elected the 108th Mayor of New York City, shortly after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“Mr. Bloomberg’s successful innovation in business, public service and civic engagement represents an extraordinary role model for our students and graduates on this Do Good campus,” said University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh. “He has shown himself a true champion of higher education, the environment, and publichealth. We welcome him.”

