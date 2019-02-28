  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland General Assembly, Maryland House, motorcycles, Talkers, Traffic safety


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Should motorcycles be able to drive in between cars when traffic is backed up?

There was a hearing Thursday for House Bill 917, that would require the Motor Vehicle Administration to allow motorcycles to “split lanes” when traffic is congestion.

The bipartisan sponsored bill would make it so bikers could drive in between cars up to 10 mph faster than the cars around them to avoid being hit.

What do you think? Take our poll.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    February 28, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    This is a fantastic way to have less motorcycle riders. Who thinks this stuff up?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s