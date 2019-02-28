



Should motorcycles be able to drive in between cars when traffic is backed up?

There was a hearing Thursday for House Bill 917, that would require the Motor Vehicle Administration to allow motorcycles to “split lanes” when traffic is congestion.

The bipartisan sponsored bill would make it so bikers could drive in between cars up to 10 mph faster than the cars around them to avoid being hit.

