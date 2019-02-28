



In honor of National Developmental Disabilities Month, the Penn-Mar Foundation is hosting their 27th Annual Black Tie Gala.

The event will help support the foundation programs that empower individuals with disabilities.

For nearly four decades they have provided services to adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Art work, music, fitness,” said Pam Martz, Penn-Mar resident.

“Arts and crafts, gym fitness stuff like that, cooking,” said Cheyenne Warner, another resident.

Penn-Mar offers a wide range of services, including residential, recreational and educational programs.

“Basically enjoy it, doing different stuff, when I first came here and met Lydia she got me in art and I never knew how to paint,” said Mervin Kearse, Penn-Mar resident.

The programs help more than 400 adults in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Their mission is to transform life into living.

“Ultimate goal really is to have them involved in as much as we possibly can in everyday life in the community and we do lots of training to help them get job skills,” said Lydia Hurst, Penn-Mar caregiver.

Their upcoming Black Tie Gala on March 2 will directly benefit their programs.

“We open it up to the family members we support and the staff and we also have local businesses that get to know what Penn-Mar does, it’s a wonderful time to educate the public on how wonderful this organization really is,” said Vanessa Whitman, Penn-Mar director of Maryland services.

It’s an opportunity to recognize their impact and fund their incredible services.

“I’m glad Penn-Mar is here for me,” Martz said.

