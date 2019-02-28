



— A high school in Atlanta has issued a warning to parents that students are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk.

Officials at Henry W. Grady High School say that some of their students were going across the street to a Trader Joe’s store to purchase vanilla extract and then mix it with Starbucks coffee in order to come to school with a buzz, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The school posted the warning on Facebook, along with an image of Trader Joe’s Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract.

“This is not an indictment of Trader Joe’s at all, but parents please be aware that this product contains 35% alcohol and we have discovered that some students have consumed this intoxicant,” the post said. “Another thing to keep an eye out for.”

A four-ounce bottle of the extract retails for about $9 in the store.

At least one Grady student ended up in the emergency room as a result of drinking the vanilla-spiked coffee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.