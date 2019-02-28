



Two men charged with trafficking heroin in west Baltimore each plead guilty to federal drug distribution charges, potentially earning eight years in prison.

According to the guilty plea of 38-year-old Brandon Pride, beginning in at least 2015, he conspired with others to distribute Heroin in west Baltimore.

Specifically, Pride provided heroin, often in “packs” worth $5,000 to multiple lieutenants in his drug trafficking organization. The lieutenants supervised particular block operations or “shops” located in the blocks surrounding Edmonson Avenue and Pulaski Street.

Pride met with his lieutenants on a regular basis, sometimes multiple times a day, to supply them with heroin that was packaged to be distributed in a street-level operation. The lieutenants took the heroin back to their block, where other members of their group sold the heroin in packs worth $20 or $40 each.

By changing phone numbers, checking or trackers on cars, and taking action against anyone suspected of cooperating with law enforcement, Pride utilized strategies to evade detection.

In a separate admission, on Jan. 23, 2017, 42-year-old Tyron Evans sold several blue-topped vials of heroin to a person who was assisting Baltimore Police officers. The person drove with an officer to meet Evans and buy heroin from him.

A search warrant of Evans’ home on Feb. 2, 2017, produced more than 40 grams of heroin, a scale with heroin residue, and cash. He admitted to having the heroin with the intent to distribute it to others.

Evans and pride will each be sentenced to 8 years in federal prison if the Court accepts their plea agreements.

Three other defendants, all from Baltimore, pleaded guilty to federal charges related to this case and were sentenced.

Antoine Benjamin, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for illegal possession of a gun by a previously convicted felon.

Tavares White, 33, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Lukeda Butler, 35, admitted to participating in a heroin distribution conspiracy and was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison, to be served consecutive to her state sentence for witness intimidation related to the drug trafficking organization.

