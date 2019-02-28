



Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam distributed pieces of cotton to young legislative pages and discussed how slaves once picked cotton during a meeting at the governor’s mansion in Richmond last week, according to a young participant who wrote to the first lady to tell her the interaction was “beyond inappropriate.”

On Feb. 21, Virginia’s first couple, Gov. Ralph Northam and Pamela Northam, met with the teenage pages just days before the legislative session concluded, according to a letter sent by one of the pages and multiple adults familiar with the matter. They briefly met with the governor and posed for photographs before being led out to the mansion’s gardens by the first lady.

From there, they entered a cottage next to the garden that used to serve as a kitchen, workspace and home for slaves who worked at the mansion. The first lady discussed with the children its historical significance, according to the letter sent by the page to Virginia’s first lady.

“When in the cottage house you were speaking about cotton, and how the slaves had to pick it,” the letter says. “There are only three Black pages in the page class of 2019. When you went to hand out the cotton you handed it straight to another African American page, then you proceeded to hand it to me, I did not take it. The other page took the cotton, but it made her very uncomfortable. I will give you the benefit of the doubt, because you gave it to some other pages.

But you followed this up by asking: ‘Can you imagine being an enslaved person, and having to pick this all day?'”

Multiple people confirmed that three of the 39 Virginia Senate Pages in the class of 2019 are black.

“The comments and just the way you carried yourself during this time was beyond inappropriate, especially considering recent events with the Governor,” wrote the young page, whose name is being withheld because the page is a minor. “From the time we walked into the mansion to the time in the cottage house, I did not receive a welcoming vibe.”

“I hope this was a learning experience for everyone involved, and that no one else is subjected to this. I hope to hear back from you soon!” the letter writer concluded.

